Kim Jong Un’s Right-Hand Man Traveling to New York

North Korea is sending a top official to the U.S. in the latest effort to get the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un back on track. North Korea’s Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee and Kim Jong Un’s right-hand man, is flying to the U.S. Tuesday. He will be the highest ranking North Korean official to visit the U.S. since 2000, when Pyongyang sent Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok to meet then-President Bill Clinton. The trip is another hint the June summit may be back on after Trump said he was canceling the meeting. Trump confirmed the visit via Twitter Tuesday morning, saying: “We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol [sic], the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!”
