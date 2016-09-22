Report: Trump Campaign Paid Millions to Trump Businesses

Read it at Politico
Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has paid his businesses more than $8.2 million, according to a report, for expenses such as rent, food, event venues, and staff payroll. Overall, the campaign has spent $119 million since Trump’s candidacy was launched last year. Through the campaign season, Trump has actively promoted his business ventures, hotels, and golf courses. Wealthy presidential candidates of the past have usually avoided involvement with their business dealings while running for the highest office in the land.