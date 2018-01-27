Report: Trump Lawyers Looking to Limit Mueller Interview, Citing 1997 Court Ruling

CHEAT SHEET
The legal team representing President Trump has been looking at a federal court ruling from 1997 which they hope to use as a basis for delaying or even preventing an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. This news comes days after President Trump said he was "looking forward" to a conversation with Mueller and just a day after The New York Times reported that Trump ordered Mueller fired last year but backed down when White House lawyer Don McGahn threatened to resign. In the specific 1997 case, the court determined that presidents have certain projections "against having to disclose information about their decision-making process or official actions," as the Journal puts it.