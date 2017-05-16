Report: Trump Regrets Firing Flynn

President Donald Trump has described his advisers as "incompetent" and lamented dismissing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. Trump's frustration with his staff has allegedly increased over two weeks of seemingly incessant scandal, including the firing of former FBI director James Comey and Monday reports that Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials. Trump reportedly called his advisers, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner "incompetent," and mulled firing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer as part of a major staffing change. Shortly before The Washington Post broke news of Trump's comments to Russian officials, Trump reportedly told some staffers their jobs were safe, but told others that he was considering a major staffing change, and that he did not know which direction to take. When White House staffers learned of the Washington Post's upcoming report on Monday, they reportedly chose National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to speak on behalf of the administration, in an effort to limit the story's damage. But even before McMaster's statement, Trump was reportedly unhappy with his performance, calling him "a pain" who talked too much at meetings. Trump reportedly bemoaned the loss of Flynn, who resigned after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russia's ambassador.
