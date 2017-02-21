Report: Trump Set to Revoke Trans Student Protections

President Trump is reportedly set to revoke Obama’s directive protecting transgender students, as the White House claims the president has long believed the federal government has no business making such rules. “The president has maintained for a long time that this is a states’ rights issue and not one for the federal government,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday in response to questions about reports indicating the president will rescind the Obama protections this week. “So while we have further guidance coming out on this, I think that all you have to do is look at what the president’s view has been for a long time: that this is not something the federal government should be involved in, that this is a states’ rights issue.” Obama’s directive contended that federal Title IX rules protect transgender students’ right to use bathrooms and locker room facilities that align with their gender identity. Nearly half of states have filed suit over the directive and a Supreme Court case is scheduled for arguments next month. Additionally, the Supreme Court is expected to rule this year on a case involving transgender-student access.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED