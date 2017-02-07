Report: Trump Upset a Woman Made Fun of Spicer

According to a Politico report, the White House is still reeling from a Saturday Night Live sketch that took aim at press secretary Sean Spicer. In particular, sources say that it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that hit President Trump hardest, because he was said to believe it made the press secretary appear weak. “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” a top donor told a reporter. The SNL caricature showed a gum-chewing, belligerent Spicer played by Melissa McCarthy in drag. Trump was relatively silent about the sketch on Twitter, an uncharacteristic choice for the easily ruffled commander in chief. According to Politico, the bit “struck a nerve” and created an unease within the West Wing. Spicer on Sunday called the show’s portrayal of the president “too mean.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
FREE AND CLEAR?
Trump Issues Multiple Pardons in War Crime Cases
One lawyer confirmed that his client received a full pardon from Trump.11 hrs ago
- 2
DEVELOPING
At Least 2 Hurt After Gunfire Erupts at School Football Game
Shots rang out in the stands during the third quarter, sending players running from the field.9 hrs ago
- 3
HOLD UP
Rise to any Holiday Occasion with a LIVELY Strapless Bra
The female-founded brand has your back (and front) during a season filled with never-ending parties.Ad by Lively
- 4
ON THEIR RADAR
Russia’s FSB Monitored Accused U.S. ‘Spy’ for Years: Report
Paul Whelan’s phone calls were monitored and his meetings tracked since his first visit to Moscow in 2007, according to Kommersant.7 hrs ago
- 5
UP, UP, AND AWAY
The Away Mini Is a Giftable, Stowable, Tiny Suitcase
With 16 different colors, this tiny case is a great option for anyone looking to keep things organized and safe.8 hrs ago
- 6
NOT SO SECRET
Parnas Said He Had Been Given ‘Secret Mission’ by Trump: CNN
“Parnas viewed the assignment as a great crusade,” one acquaintance said.8 hrs ago
- 7
UPDATE
Feds Offered Epstein’s Prison Guards a Plea Deal: Report
The plea deal reportedly involved the guards admitting to falsifying prison records.10 hrs ago
- 8
SENSELESS
Saugus High School Shooter Dies of Self-Inflicted Wound
Officials have also identified the two students murdered in Thursday’s rampage.10 hrs ago
- 9
DELAYED
Texas Court Stays Execution of Rodney Reed
After the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously voted to delay his execution for 120 days.13 hrs ago
- 10
GOT HIM
Alleged Atomwaffen Division Member Faces Federal Gun Charges
Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh had a number of assault rifles and a large amount of ammunition with him, authorities say.11 hrs ago