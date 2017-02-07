CHEAT SHEET
    Report: Trump Upset a Woman Made Fun of Spicer

    According to a Politico report, the White House is still reeling from a Saturday Night Live sketch that took aim at press secretary Sean Spicer. In particular, sources say that it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that hit President Trump hardest, because he was said to believe it made the press secretary appear weak. “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” a top donor told a reporter. The SNL caricature showed a gum-chewing, belligerent Spicer played by Melissa McCarthy in drag. Trump was relatively silent about the sketch on Twitter, an uncharacteristic choice for the easily ruffled commander in chief. According to Politico, the bit “struck a nerve” and created an unease within the West Wing. Spicer on Sunday called the show’s portrayal of the president “too mean.”

