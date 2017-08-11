Report: Trump’s D.C. Hotel Has Made $2 Million in 2017 So Far

The Trump International Hotel in D.C. has earned $1.97 million in 2017 so far, despite the Trump Organization’s projection of $2.1 million in losses for the hotel over the first four months of the year, The Washington Post reports. With guests paying an average of $652.98 a night to stay at the hotel just steps from the White House, industry experts say it’s the most expensive one in the city. “Basically, this hotel is getting three times the average rate,” analyst Michael Bellisario of Robert W. Baird & Co. Data provided by the General Services Administration do not indicate how much of those profits came from foreign governments, an issue that has loomed large in the minds of critics since the hotel began to attract swarms of foreign diplomats when it opened last fall. Though Trump turned his business over to his sons upon taking office, he retained his ownership interest, meaning he can cash in on the profits at a later time.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10