Report: Trump's Immigration Ban Spares Countries Where He Does Business

President Trump’s executive order on banning immigrants from certain Middle Eastern countries conveniently excludes countries where he has business deals, Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Citing a draft proposal, the report says the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, all Muslim-majority countries, have been left off of Trump’s blacklist. Coincidentally, these are all also places where the Trump Organization has concluded business deals or has business links. In Turkey, where Trump has admitted that he has a “major, major building in Istanbul,” he has a licensing deal for the use of two luxury towers, the report said. Similar deals are in place in Dubai, and in recent FEC filings he has reportedly listed companies in Egypt and Saudi Arabia thought to be linked to development deals.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10