    Report: Twitter Begins Actively Exploring Sale

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Social-media giant Twitter is now actively exploring a sale and has initiated talks with technology companies, according to a report. The company has routinely fallen short of revenue expectations as users have shown to be more engaged with applications like Instagram and Snapchat. Twitter’s revenue growth was the lowest it has been since it went public three years ago. According to a separate report, the companies with which Twitter is discussing a potential sale are Google and Salesforce.

