Report: Uber Took Hundreds of Millions From N.Y. Drivers

Ride-sharing company Uber appears to have docked money from New York drivers’ paychecks that passengers should have paid, The New York Times reports. The state taxes may have added up to hundreds of millions of dollars, the Times reports. “Uber receipts from other states reflect a tax accounting at odds with the company’s justification for deducting sales tax from the fares received by its New York drivers,” the Times reported. Uber says its fares already include the appropriate tax, but the Times ran the numbers in different states and showed that riders in New York saw the tax deducted from their bill, while riders in other states saw the taxes added to the overall fare. Uber declined to comment.