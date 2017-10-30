Report: UKIP Whistleblowers Raised Fears About Breitbart Sway Over Brexit

Two whistleblowers within the U.K. Independence Party have filed complaints to the U.K.’s electoral commission to express concern that the party was participating in “unusual arrangements” with Breitbart just before 2016’s Brexit vote, The Guardian reports. The whistleblowers allege that some individuals were being paid by the far-right American “news” site, then run by former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon, while also working as senior unpaid UKIP volunteers. One of them told a Guardian reporter that they filed the complaints over fear that the party was turning to “off-balance-sheet financing.” The complaints were reportedly forwarded to the Metropolitan Police by the electoral commission. Police have so far opted not to take any further action.
