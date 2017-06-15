Report: U.S. Intelligence Believes Russia Assassinated 14 in U.K.

Read it at BuzzFeed
U.S. intelligence suspects Russian assassins to be behind 14 deaths on British soil, BuzzFeed reports. The killings allegedly include those of Russian whistleblower Alexander Perepilichnyy who is suspected to have been poisoned, exiled oligarch Boris Berezovsky who died in an apparent suicide, and other associates of high-ranking Kremlin enemies. Despite the string of premature deaths, British officials have allegedly avoided thorough investigations, for fear of stoking tensions with Russia, BuzzFeed reports.