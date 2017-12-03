Report: U.S. Looking for New Anti-Missile Sites on West Coast

Read it at Reuters
The United States is reportedly searching for new sites on the west coast to set up anti-missile defense systems. The move comes amid heightened tensions with North Korea, which fired yet another intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, raising concerns about a missile hitting the U.S. mainland. According to Reuters, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency is likely to use missiles similar to those deployed in South Korea known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) in response to North Korea’s aggression.