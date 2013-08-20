Report: U.S. Still Unsure of What Snowden Took

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
Two months and one media circus later, it turns out that the National Security Agency is still unsure of what, exactly, Snowden took, according to sources who spoke to NBC News. The NSA is apparently “overwhelmed” trying to determine the full extent of the damage Snowden caused, despite NSA director Keith Alexander’s assurances that the government knows what the leaker took. Snowden was able to wander freely through the NSA’s data troves because of the agency’s poor data compartmentalization, said NBC’s sources. Some of the unreleased materials that Snowden leaked are believed to include details of data collection by allies of the U.S., including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K.