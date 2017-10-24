Report: U.S. Will Take In Refugees From All Countries Again—but With Tighter Rules

CHEAT SHEET
    The White House reportedly plans to allow refugees into the U.S. from all countries—but with new rules intended to more thoroughly vet applicants, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Trump administration will announce the changes Tuesday, after the admission of refugees had been nearly halted in June (with few exceptions) for 120 days—a deadline that soon expires. Officials will now collect more social-media history and biographical data in the process of vetting applicants, including information about former and current places of employment and the names of family members.

