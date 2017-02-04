Report: White House Backing Off ‘Black Site’ Revival

CHEAT SHEET
The Trump administration is reportedly backing away from a proposal to reinstate so-called CIA “black sites” that were used for torture during the Bush administration, according to The New York Times. The news comes after a draft of an executive order to that effect had been leaked to the media. The Times, citing officials familiar with the matter, reports that a revised version of the executive order no longer contains language about the “black sites.” The order could also call for expanding the use of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, and blocking future detainee transfers. Former President Barack Obama vowed to close the prison, but failed to do so during his eight years in office.