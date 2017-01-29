Report: White House Considering Asking Foreigners for Social Media Info

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
As Americans gather to protest against President Donald Trump’s executive order that halted refugee resettlement and has prevented green-card holders from returning to the U.S., the White House is now considering whether to ask foreigners to share their social media info and phone contacts, CNN reported. There is no indication yet that the idea has advanced further than simply being discussed. The report added that Stephen Miller, White House policy director, spoke with officials from the State Department, Customs and Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security to convey to them that Trump is 100 percent behind the executive order, despite “hysterical voices on TV.”