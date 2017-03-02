Report: White House Didn’t Know Sessions Met with Russian Ambassador

The White House was unaware that Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the 2016 presidential campaign before it was revealed by The Washington Post on Wendesday night, a White House official told USA Today. Democrats have been calling on Sessions to resign and reiterating their requests for a special prosecutor to look into President Donald Trump’s campaign aides’ communication with Russian officials. Sessions is under fire in partiucular because he told a Senate committee under oath that he had not been in contact with any Russians. A senior administration official echoed a similar claim to CNN’s Jake Tapper as the one told to USA Today: “Senior administration official says White House learned of Sessions’ contacts with Russian ambassador from press reports,” the anchor reported on Twitter.
