Report: White House Excludes Democratic Lawmakers, Critical Jewish Leaders From Hanukkah Party

The White House excluded congressional Democrats and Jewish leaders who’ve been critical of President Trump from its traditional Hanukkah party on Thursday night, The New York Times reports. Citing congressional aides, the Times said Democratic lawmakers, Reform Jewish leaders, and Jewish activists who have spoken out against Trump’s policies were snubbed this year, despite the event being meant as a bipartisan celebration. “It’s deeply unfortunate that the White House Hanukkah Party—a bipartisan event bringing together Jewish and non-Jewish leaders alike to celebrate the Festival of Lights since 2001—has turned into a partisan affair under this administration,” Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY) said late Thursday. Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Melania Trump, whose office handles White House party planning, told the Times the shortened guest list resulted from a desire for this year’s party to be “more personal than political.”
