Report: White House Staff Asked Canada to Save NAFTA

White House staffers called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office in the hopes that he would convince President Donald Trump to remain in the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian government sources tell the country’s National Post. These staffers allegedly asked Trudeau’s office to persuade Trump not to withdraw from the trade agreement. On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly threatened such a move, calling NAFTA “the worst trade deal ever.” As recently as April 26, the White House was reportedly considering an executive order intended to cancel the trade deal. But on April 27, Trump backtracked, saying he would not terminate NAFTA “at this time.” He cited conversations with Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto as influencing his decision. Neither Trudeau’s office nor the White House commented on the Post’s report.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED