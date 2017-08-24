Report: White House to Direct Pentagon to Stop Admitting Trans People to Military

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The White House will soon issue new guidance to the Pentagon that would bar transgender people from joining the military, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The guidance also directs the Defense Department to “stop spending on medical treatment regimens for those currently serving,” the Journal reports, and gives the Pentagon six months to implement the new policy. Defense Secretary James Mattis will reportedly be able to decide whether someone is able to be deployed. The ban was first announced by President Trump on Twitter last month.