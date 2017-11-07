Forbes: Wilbur Ross Lied About Being Billionaire

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross Jr. has lied about his net worth since 20o4, according to a new report from Forbes, in a story called “The Case of Wilbur Ross' Phantom $2 Billion.” According to financial-disclosure forms Ross filed after his nomination to President Trump’s Cabinet, Ross has less than $700 million in assets. Ross, meanwhile, claims he has more than $2 billion in trusts for his family that were not disclosed in those forms. “After one month of digging, Forbes is confident it has found the answer: That money never existed,” the magazine reports. “It seems clear that Ross lied to us, the latest in an apparent sequence of fibs, exaggerations, omissions, fabrications and whoppers that have been going on with Forbes since 2004.”