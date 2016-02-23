Reports: Assad Accepts Cease-Fire Deal

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
President Bashar al-Assad accepted a temporary “cessation of hostilities” deal negotiated by the U.S. and Russia through a United Nations task force, Syrian state media said Tuesday. Assad reportedly accepted a deal that would cover military forces and opposition groups. The deal, however, doesn’t include ISIS forces or al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front terrorist groups. The cease-fire will begin Saturday. The conflict has lasted since 2011, when Assad’s regime used military force to shut down protests around the country. The Syrian Center for Policy Research estimates that the war has led to the deaths of at least 470,000 people.