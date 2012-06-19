Reports: Mubarak On Life Support

Reports swirled around the health of disgraced Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak on Tuesday, with sources initially saying that he was "clinically dead." Conflicting reports later said that he was on life support, but not dead, listing him in critical condition. The 84-year-old Mubarak was sent to the military hospital in Cairo on Tuesday after having a heart attack and a stroke, according to state media and military officials. Mubarak was given a life sentence in June for complicity in the killing of protesters during last year's Arab Spring uprisings. Reuters reported that sources, including one in the hospital, told the news agency that Mubarak's doctors had declared him clinically dead. The Washington Post reported that Mubarak's lawyer said the former leader was not dead. CNN cited a member of the ruling military council as saying that Mubarak is "not clinically dead" but that he is "in critical condition." Hundreds of thousands of protesters had gathered earlier in the day in Tahrir Square to voice opposition to military rule, the news of Mubarak's condition (as it changed) sending waves of reaction through the crowd.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter