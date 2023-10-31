Reports of Lisa Kudrow Adopting Matthew Perry’s Dog Are Shut Down
Contrary to reports, Lisa Kudrow won’t be adopting her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s dog as he didn’t have one at the time of his sudden death on Saturday, according to People. Perry previously owned a doodle mix named Alfred with Molly Hurwitz before the pair split in June 2021. Hurwitz featured Alfred frequently on her Instagram page, and on Monday, she wrote a tribute to Perry, saying that no one had “a more profound impact” on her adult life as he did. Kudrow and her Friends cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, gave a joint statement about Perry to People, saying, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.” In an interview with the mag in Oct. 2022, Perry shared how his Friends co-stars supported him during his battle with substance abuse. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Sunday that an autopsy had been conducted and results would be released once a toxicology report is completed.