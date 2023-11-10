Three More Congressional Democrats Are Retiring
RUNNING FOR THE EXIT
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA) and now Brian Higgins (D-NY), on Thursday all joined the growing slate of Democrats reportedly departing Congress. Manchin’s announcement put to bed years of speculation over the Senator’s future and soured Democrats’ already narrow chances of keeping their Senate seat in West Virginia. Not long after Kilmer issued a statement announcing his own departure, writing: “I’m proud of what we have accomplished–but it is time for the next chapter.” Higgins’ official announcement is slated for next week, but sources told WBEN and WIVB on Thursday that he is set to depart the House in the coming months to become the Chief Executive of Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, teeing up a special election to fill his seat.