GOP Rep Cornered on Trump Family’s Crypto Wealth

Republican Rep. James Comer defended the Trump family’s crypto fortunes in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, arguing that the difference between Presidents Trump and Biden is disclosure.

Speaking to Tapper on Tuesday’s edition of The Lead With Jake Tapper, Comer was asked about a recent Reuters report that found that the Trump Organization’s income rose to $864 million in 2025, up from $51 million in 2024, a change resulting primarily from cryptocurrency investments, primarily from foreign investors.

Tapper asked Comer if, in his capacity as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he would be looking into the investments, particularly considering “all this money is going to belong to Trump when he leaves office.”

Comer responded, “The difference between the way the Trump family’s operating and the Biden family is they‘re admitting they‘re doing this. The president campaigned as a business guy.”

Comer noted that he wasn’t defending the policy, and that he thinks there need to be ethics reforms, but that ultimately, “as long as you disclose your income and disclose the sources, I think that’s acceptable.”

Eric and Don Jr. have enriched their family's coffers with cryptocurrency investments to the tune of some $864 million. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“If you lie about the income, you say, ‘I never received money from China,‘ and then we subpoena your bank records, and there‘s $5 million from China, I think that‘s a problem,” the congressman continued.

The Reuters investigation found that Eric and Don Jr. had sought investments across the globe, including from Chinese businessman Guren “Bobby” Zhou, who is being investigated for money laundering in the U.K.

As chair of the Oversight Committee, Comer spearheaded an investigation into the Biden family’s business activities, but it has yet to uncover evidence of any wrongdoing. He also opened probes into Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnestota Governor Tim Walz.

The House Oversight Committee, of which Comer is chair, released a report on Tuesday regarding President Biden's autopen usage. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Comer also released a report on Tuesday about Biden’s autopen usage during his presidency, arguing that Biden’s aides “didn’t even know who was operating the autopen to sign official documents and pardons.”

The report also opened up a path to Trump overturning actions Biden signed using an autopen, including several presidential pardons.