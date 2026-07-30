Republican Cover-Up of MAGA Enemy’s Kindness to Katie Miller Exposed

Katie and Stephen Miller’s names have been redacted over a dozen times since the initial release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s personal journal, a new report reveals.

Fauci’s writings were made public this week by Republican Sen. Ran Paul, uncovering that Fauci took the time to personally console Katie Miller—who is now calling for his imprisonment—as she grappled with a COVID-19 infection while pregnant at the height of the pandemic.

Katie Miller gave birth to her first child in November 2020. Now, she and Stephen Miller have four children together. Screenshot/Screenshot/X

NOTUS reports that an updated PDF has since redacted the names of Stephen and Katie Miller in some of Fauci’s journal entries, which portray him as being friendly to the couple in an uncertain time.

“I am calling Katie frequently to check on her couple time per day,” Fauci wrote in an entry dated May 9, 2020, according to NOTUS. “She is very anxious about getting very ill since she is 10 weeks pregnant. Tonight she had an anxiety reaction. I calmed her over the phone.”

A segment in which Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Katie Miller has been redacted from his journal, which Republican Sen. Rand Paul released. Office of Sen. Rand Paul

That portion of Fauci’s journal can no longer be found within the PDF available on Paul’s website.

NOTUS calculated that 19 mentions of the Millers have since been redacted without explanation from Paul, whose office did not respond to a request for details emailed by the Daily Beast.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, were both working in the White House when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the United States. Getty Images

Other sections to be nixed from the journal include instances where Fauci wrote about “providing medical advice to the family on several occasions,” according to NOTUS, which also reported that Katie requested they not publish details about her child’s medical history.

The journal reveals that the Millers communicated frequently with Fauci in 2020. At the time, Katie was Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director and intimately involved in the White House’s response to the pandemic, and Stephen was an aide to President Donald Trump.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases when the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in the United States in 2020. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Fauci was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases back then, tasked with saving as many American lives as possible during a global pandemic. He was widely viewed as a hero at the time before eventually being vilified by the vaccine-skeptic right.

Despite the challenges of mitigating a pandemic, Fauci revealed in his journal that he still took time to call the Millers’ family doctor directly to discuss their newborn’s medical care.

At another point, Fauci wrote that “Katie Miller is great (tough, smart, but great).” He also wrote in October 2020 that he spoke to Katie by phone after she landed in Houston. Then, in December, even after Trump lost the presidential election, Fauci wrote in his journal, “Am on phone frequently with Katie and Stephen.”

These days, the Millers are among the loudest critics of Fauci.

Katie Miller has called for Anthony Fauci, 85, to be thrown in prison. X

Katie has even called for the 85-year-old to be thrown in prison, alleging on X last month that he “used the government’s medical establishment to push an agenda that protected and promoted himself at the expense of the American people.”

Katie, now a MAGA influencer and podcaster, told NOTUS that she only gave Fauci the impression that she was friendly with him so that he “did not leak against me or my husband.”

“He was not my doctor. He was not my friend,” she told the site. “He was a work colleague who called me for work purposes, and in the course of a phone call, you would discuss other things.”

Stephen has been equally hostile toward Fauci.

He took to Fox News on Wednesday to whine about Fauci’s appearance in front of senators earlier that day. He gave Trump credit for properly handling the early days of the pandemic and called out the “so-called healthcare government experts who sometimes have an agenda of their own.”