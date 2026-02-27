Republican Finally Admits Epstein Committee Needs to Quiz Lutnick

Embattled Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick could soon face a bipartisan grilling over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein after damning new photos showed him with the convicted sex offender.

The photo, which was found in a downloaded cache of Epstein files but was later removed by the Department of Justice, appears to show Epstein and Lutnick walking on Little St. James, the Caribbean island where many of Epstein’s heinous crimes took place.

A photo seemingly showing Lutnick (blue top) was at one point available on the DOJ website, but apparently is no longer, according to an Epstein archive account on X. X/jmailarchive

In a significant shift on Friday, Republican Nancy Mace posted the picture on social media and declared: “Howard Lutnick should take questions from the Oversight committee.”

Mace’s support and that of others on the committee would provide the numbers needed to force Lutnick to testify and widen the Epstein investigation to Donald Trump’s inner sanctum.