Republican Fuels Ken Paxton’s Biblical Divorce Drama With ‘Harlots’ Scripture

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s divorce drama escalated as Republicans publicly slammed him over his alleged infidelity—with one going so far as to invoke a Bible verse about “harlots.”

Paxton’s wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, announced she had filed for divorce “on biblical grounds” on Thursday, adding that she had done so “in light of recent discoveries.” Ken Paxton, for his part, blamed the breakup on “the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny,” framing it as a mutual decision to “start a new chapter.”

“Ezekiel 16:33,” Senate Leadership Fund executive director Alex Latcham wrote on X in a post responding to a news story about Paxton’s divorce. The verse in question, depending on the translation, talks about “harlots” or “whores.”

“They give gifts to all harlots; but thou givest thy gifts to all thy lovers, and bribest them, that they may come unto thee on every side for thy whoredoms,” the verse reads in the American Standard Version of the Bible.

Angela Paxton did not disclose the nature of the “recent discoveries” she’d made. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

National Republican Senatorial Committee Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez similarly issued a blistering condemnation of Paxton, who is currently running for the U.S. Senate in Texas.

“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting,” she wrote in response to Angela Paxton’s announcement. “No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time.”

Joanna Rodriguez, the spokeswoman for the Senate GOP’s campaign committee, savaged Ken Paxton in public. Joanna Rodriguez X

Former Texas state Rep. Matt Schaefer, a Republican, wrote: “Ken Paxton is morally unfit to hold office. He cannot be the next U.S. Senator from Texas.”

According to a copy of the divorce filing obtained by The Texas Tribune, Angela Paxton listed adultery as the “grounds of divorce” and revealed the couple has lived apart for more than a year.

They share four children and five grandchildren.

The Daily Beast has contacted AG Paxton’s office for comment.

The controversy comes years after reports that Paxton had privately admitted to his staff that he had an affair and pledged to recommit to his marriage.

Despite the scandal, the Paxtons’ marriage endured his 2023 impeachment trial, which stemmed in part from allegations related to the affair and efforts to conceal it.

During the proceedings, House impeachment managers alleged that Paxton took potentially unlawful steps to keep the affair hidden. He was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.