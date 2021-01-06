Republican GA Election Official Allegedly Pins Hit-And-Run on Black Colleague
HIT AND RUNOFF
A Republican elections official in Savannah, Georgia is accused of a hit-and-run on a young Latina woman on Tuesday night, the night of two run-off U.S. Senate elections. Debbie Rauers, of the Chatham County Board of Elections, is accused of hitting Christina Magaña with her car, and then identifying herself as Malinda Hodge—a fellow member of the Board of Elections who is a Black woman. Rauers, who is white, told the Savannah Business Journal’s publisher after the incident that she was “just so sick of young Black kids shoving their phones in my face. I’m just so sick of these young Black kids.” Rauers has yet to be charged with a crime. “I take two steps back, and she yells, ‘Get your butt out of the way. Do you want me to run you over?’” Magaña said. “And she then hit me with her car.”