Republican: Gay Rights Not Human Rights

A New Jersey congressman is under fire for comments made during a Jan. 27 subcommittee hearing, during which he told the panel, “I am a strong believer in traditional marraige, and do not construe homosexual rights as human rights.” Republican Chris Smith made his comment before asking a witness whether the Obama administration has hindered U.S. aid to Nigeria by supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. The witness, a State Department official, responded that to his knowledge, no aid had been affected.