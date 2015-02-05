CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Republican: Gay Rights Not Human Rights

    FOOT IN MOUTH

    Reuters

    A New Jersey congressman is under fire for comments made during a Jan. 27 subcommittee hearing, during which he told the panel, “I am a strong believer in traditional marraige, and do not construe homosexual rights as human rights.” Republican Chris Smith made his comment before asking a witness whether the Obama administration has hindered U.S. aid to Nigeria by supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. The witness, a State Department official, responded that to his knowledge, no aid had been affected.

    Read it at Asbury Park Press