Republican North Dakota Governor Pleads With Residents Not to Politicize Face Masks
The Republican governor of North Dakota pleaded with residents of his state to wear masks regardless of political party in an effort to encourage wider proliferation of coronavirus precautions. In an emotional Friday press conference, Doug Burgum said, “If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support.” He appealed to empathy and added the the decision should only be considered a matter of individual choice based on health risks: “If somebody wants to wear a mask, there should be no mask shaming.” Wearing a face mask, recommended by the vast majority of public health experts and legally mandated in many states, has become a flashpoint in the response to the coronavirus, with some conservative activists mounting protests against stay-at-home orders and mask requirements.