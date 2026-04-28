Republican Redistricting Plan Claims First GOP Victim

A Florida Republican just became the first apparent casualty of a redistricting war his own party helped ignite.

Rep. Daniel Webster announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election, bowing out as Republicans charge into an increasingly messy midterm map fight largely driven by Donald Trump’s push to redraw districts ahead of schedule.

“It has been an honor and privilege to represent my beloved state in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Webster said in a statement, adding that after discussions with his wife, Sandy, he’s ready to step aside. “The time has come to pass the torch to the next conservative leader and spend more precious time with my wife, children and 24 grandchildren.”

After 9 years, Daniel Webster became the 37th House Republican to announce they will not be seeking re-election ahead of midterms. U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES/via REUTERS

While the 77-year-old did not directly cite redistricting, his exit comes as the GOP barrels into an aggressive effort to reshape congressional maps.

Redistricting typically occurs once every decade following the census. But Trump, 79, urged Republicans to fast-track new maps in 2025, triggering a wave of battles across the country that have so far delivered mixed—and in some cases painful—results for the party.

Republicans are still reeling from a bruising loss in Virginia, where a redrawn map effectively cost them four seats. Now the fight shifts to Florida, where a special legislative session on congressional redistricting kicks off Tuesday.

If approved, Florida's proposed congressional map could be implemented before the midterm elections. Office of Gov. Ron Desantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis, 47, is pushing an aggressive proposal that would expand the GOP’s advantage from 20-8 to a potential 24-4 split by redrawing at least 14 districts—a move that could reshape the state’s political landscape but also scramble existing seats.

Against that backdrop, Webster’s departure is only making matters worse. His exit brings the total number of House Republicans not seeking re-election to 37—surpassing the 34-member exodus that preceded the GOP’s disastrous 2018 midterms, when Democrats flipped the House in a 40-seat blowout during President Trump’s first term.

A wave of Republicans are abandoning their House seats to chase higher office, including gubernatorial hopefuls Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Others are eyeing the Senate. Reps. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, and Buddy Carter of Georgia are among those attempting to climb the political ladder.

Then there are those simply done with Congress altogether. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska—who has openly clashed with Donald Trump—has also opted to step away permanently.

Webster’s decision lands at a particularly bleak moment for the GOP.

Trump’s approval rating has slid to 34 percent, as voters grow increasingly frustrated with rising costs and economic instability tied to the ongoing Iran conflict. Gas prices have surged to a nationwide average of $4.17 per gallon, with little sign of relief.

Recent election results have only deepened concerns. In March, Republicans were dealt a pair of losses in historically red Florida districts, where even overwhelming voter turnout and Trump-backed candidates failed to secure wins.

The steady drip of retirements is adding to the alarm. Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri announced in March he would also “pass the torch,” part of a broader trend that now far outpaces Democratic departures, which sit at 20 incumbents.