Republican Senator Has to Remind Newsmax Host Who He Is On Air

A Newsmax host suffered a humiliating mistake live on air as a guest had to remind the flailing broadcaster of his name.

Wake Up America host Marc Lotter introduced the not present Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, not realizing his mistake as he ranted about sanctuary cities.

“So, let’s bring in Republican Senator Eric Schmidt of Missouri. So, Republicans made concessions to keep the government open earlier this year. You’re one of several Republicans who want something in return, say, like an end to sanctuary cities. That seems like common sense to me. Is it gonna happen?” Lotter said.

Ricketts took the mistake well. Newsmax

On the split screen, Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts patiently waited as the host dug a deeper hole. Lotter’s co-host Sharla McBride watched in horror, trying desperately not to change her facial expression.

“Yeah, well, first of all, sorry, I’m Pete Ricketts from Nebraska,” he responded when Lotter finally let him in.

Lotter took another few seconds to realize, before making a startled face when the penny finally dropped. Ricketts, not Schmidt, went on to make his point about sanctuary cities.

Sen. Eric Schmidt, whom the host confused Ricketts with. DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Perhaps Lotter mixed the men up because of their similar takes on sanctuary cities. Indeed, Schmidt, just hours after the flub, was ranting about the topic on X.

“Democrats won’t ever ‘negotiate’ in good faith on the issue of immigration,” he said, referring to a bill he introduced called the Protect America Act.

“They let in millions illegally and don’t want them to leave. Republicans must understanding this reality [sic]. Play offense. End Sanctuary Cities and pass the PROTECT AMERICA Act.”