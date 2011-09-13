Republican Wins Weiner's Seat

Republican Bob Turner defeated David Weprin, the Democrats' hand-picked successor for Anthony Weiner's congressional seat. Turner captured 53 percent of the vote to Werpin's 47 percent, but Weprin had not conceded the race after the AP called it for Turner. National Democrats had kicked into overdrive in the past few weeks to make sure the longtime safe haven did not go Republican,and Weiner said Tuesday had his vote. Many are worried that going Republican could be a bad sign for President Barack Obama’s re-election in 2012, or for Democrats holding onto their slim Senate majority. Meanwhile, in Tuesday’s special Congressional election in Nevada, Republican Mark Amodei easily beat Democrat Kate Marshall in a race that the national Democratic party has pretty much written off as certain to go Republican.
