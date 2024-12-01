Republicans Launch Anti-Trans Assault as Democrats Flounder

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace is leading Republicans into another anti-trans culture war as President-elect Donald Trump takes office and Democrats are struggling to respond, explains Parker Molloy, author of the award-winning The Present Age newsletter, in an interview with The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie.

“Nothing brings down inflation faster than banning trans people from restrooms, I guess,” quipped Molloy. “I suppose, if the cost of groceries does go down, I will be shocked, and I will be forced to hand it to them.”

Mace has inserted herself at the center of the right’s rising anti-trans rhetoric with a bill that would ban transgender people from using Capitol Hill bathrooms that match their preferred genders—which is a departure from her previous stance, explained Molloy.

“Up until last year, she supported LGBTQ people and specifically said trans rights,” added Molloy.

Yet while Mace seemingly looks to divide voters with hate, Black women have consistently helped preserve democracy with unity in the recent election and beyond, explained Fordham University professor Dr. Christina Greer in her new book, How to Build a Democracy: From Fannie Lou Hamer and Barbara Jordan to Stacey Abrams . She joined co-host Moodie to elaborate.

“The history of America is a history of progress and regress,” explains Greer. “So many people are freaking out in this moment. They haven’t read about what this nation is. They’re only sort of allowing themselves to believe the brochure that we’ve been this great country that’s just steadily moved in one direction over time, which we know we haven’t.”

