Republicans Mulling ‘Suspending Rules’ to Avert Shutdown: CNN

As the U.S. once again hurtles toward a possible government shutdown, GOP representatives are reportedly mulling a “suspension of the rules” in order to rapidly enact a temporary funding bill. According to a source cited by CNN, talks are still preliminary, and it isn’t clear whether there would be sufficient bipartisan support for it to pass. The proposal would require support from two-thirds of lawmakers, a rare vote of unity in the typically dysfunctional and splintered Capitol.