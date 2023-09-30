CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Republicans Mulling ‘Suspending Rules’ to Avert Shutdown: CNN

    LAST-MINUTE SCRAMBLE

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    As the U.S. once again hurtles toward a possible government shutdown, GOP representatives are reportedly mulling a “suspension of the rules” in order to rapidly enact a temporary funding bill. According to a source cited by CNN, talks are still preliminary, and it isn’t clear whether there would be sufficient bipartisan support for it to pass. The proposal would require support from two-thirds of lawmakers, a rare vote of unity in the typically dysfunctional and splintered Capitol.

    Read it at CNN