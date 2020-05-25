CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Republicans Scorch Gun Nuts for Hanging Kentucky Guv in Effigy
NEW LOW
Read it at Lexington Herald Leader
A group of gun nuts managed to unite Kentucky legislators in disgust by hanging an effigy of Gov. Andy Besehear from a tree at the Capitol during a protest. Lawmakers and officials from both sides of the political divide condemned the display, including Beshear himself. “The act that was displayed on Capitol grounds today, near where the governor and his young children live, was wrong and offensive,” a spokeswoman said, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. “This type of behavior must be condemned. As Kentuckians we should be able to voice our opinions without turning to hate and threats of violence.” The state Republican party said the violent imagery of the Democratic governor was “unacceptable.”