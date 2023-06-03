Republicans Slam Trump for Congratulating Kim on New Role
SICK GIG
Ex-President Donald Trump saluted North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un—whom the vanquished commander-in-chief once boasted of being “in love” with—on North Korea’s controversial ascent to the leadership of the World Health Organization, drawing fire from members of his own party, the New York Post reported. Trump posted his plaudit to the ruler of the notoriously repressive and secretive regime, which will now send a representative to the leadership committee of the United Nations organization tasked with monitoring global health concerns. The Post noted that at least one Republican, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, took the occasion to attack their former leader for his warmth toward the nuclear-baiting tyrant. Trump supported Kemp’s GOP primary opponent, ex-Sen. David Purdue, last year. Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a leading anti-Trump Republican, also got in on the action.