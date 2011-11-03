Republicans Subpoena White House on Solyndra

CHEAT SHEET
Republicans are forging ahead with their inquiry into the loan guarantees for the solar company Solyndra. Overriding Democratic objections, Republicans on a House Energy and Commerce Committee panel voted to subpoena internal White House communications relating to the stimulus loan program. The White House had tried to prevent the move by delivering several boxes of emails and other documents to the committee Wednesday afternoon, but Republicans said they had yet to get to the bottom of the investigation. Democrats criticized the Republicans’ request for being overly broad, saying that it could allow them to demand President Obama’s BlackBerry messages. Rep. Henry Waxman (D-CA) called the move a partisan “fishing expedition.”