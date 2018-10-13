CHEAT SHEET
    Rescuers Find Another Hurricane Victim in Mexico Beach, Florida

    Rescue crews have found the body of yet another Hurricane Michael victim in the rubble of Mexico Beach, the Florida Panhandle town nearly wiped off the map by the Category-4 storm. The death toll now stands at 14 since the storm ravaged the area earlier this week. “We have one confirmed deceased and are working to determine if there are others,” Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said. Search teams are reportedly trying to determine whether the person was alone or with family members at the time of the storm. The community of Mexico Beach, with a population of 1,000, took a direct hit from the hurricane and hundreds of residents are believed to have stayed in the area to try to ride out the storm. Emergency officials are expected to complete their inspection of the town’s damage later Saturday.  

