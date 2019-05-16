Restaurant Accidentally Serves Diners $6,000 Bottle of Rare French Wine

A British restaurant accidentally served two customers a nearly $6,000 bottle of wine—instead of the $300 one they ordered. The diners at Hawksmoor restaurant in Manchester, England, ordered a 2001 Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, listed at a little over $330. But staff at the busy restaurant mistakenly grabbed a 2001 Chateau Le Pin, Pomerol, a French bottle that is listed in the “rarities” section of the restaurant’s wine list at around $5,800. “It was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle, mistaking it for another Bordeaux of the same vintage,” restaurant spokesperson Irena Pogarcic wrote in an statement to USA Today. “The wine went out and was served to the customer. The customer didn’t know and it was only afterwards that one of the managers picked up what had happened,” Pogarcic said. The customers still don’t know they were drinking a $6,000 bottle of wine.