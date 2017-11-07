Results of the Virginia Governor’s Race

The Virginia governor’s race is the most closely watched contest on Election Day this year. Democrat Ralph Northam is facing off against Republican Ed Gillespie, who has not campaign alongside President Trump but whose campaign has touched on some of the president’s bread-and-butter campaign issues including illegal immigration. “Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment, and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote Ed Gillespie today!” Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. He also praised Gillespie, saying he “will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA.” Hillary Clinton won the state by nearly five percentage points in last year’s presidential election, but Gillespie has closed the gap against Northam according to recent polls. Northam, a physician, currently serves as Virginia’s lieutenant governor, while Gillespie is a former Republican National Committee chairman and Bush White House staffer.
