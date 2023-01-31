Retired Firefighter Who Urged Rioters to Be ‘More Brutal’ Is Charged With Storming Capitol
A retired Chicago firefighter with links to far-right militias has been charged for being a part of the rioting group chanting “heave, ho!” on Jan. 6. Joseph Pavlik, 65, is the sixth member of the “B Squad” group to be arrested for their actions on Jan. 6, forcing their way through police officers to enter the Capitol. According to the FBI, Pavlik wore a gas mask and tactical vest linked to the far-right militia group, the Three Percenters, as his squad spent hours inside a tunnel structure pushing back on cops. He had posted on Facebook on Christmas Day 2020 that he “will be there” on Jan. 6, a statement of facts filed in D.C. federal court alleges. “These aren't Americans they are indoctrinated socialists that hate America and hate Americans. We need to be much more brutal than punching and kicking,” he posted on Dec. 14, 2020. “This is not some simple street disagreement.” He’s been charged with obstruction of law enforcement, knowingly entering restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct.