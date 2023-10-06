Retired NJ Cop Convinced Officer to Let Bob Menendez’s Wife Go After Crash: Report
A high-ranking ex-New Jersey cop persuaded an on-duty officer to release Bob Menendez’s wife without charges after she hit and killed a man with her Mercedes in 2018, according to a New York Post report. Nadine Arslanian left the scene without performing a sobriety test or showing her phone, and she told cops that the victim, Richard Koop, was jaywalking. When he arrived at the crash, the former cop, Michael Mordaga, 66, who was the director of Hackensack Police and chief of detectives in the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, explained that his friend’s wife, who was close to Arslanian, told him about the car accident. In the dashcam footage, he could be heard asking, “Are you guys getting a statement that you’re going to give to the prosecutor’s office?” A Bogota police officer responded, “I don’t believe so, as of right now. She’s good to grab her stuff from her car.” Both Arslanian and Menendez were indicted last month along with three other defendants in a bribery scheme that involved gold bars, $500,000 in cash, and a $60,000 Mercedes-Benz C-300 convertible.