Return of the Redheads

Redheads may feel more pain (and might also be extinct in the next 100 years) but they're also the exceptionally small population proving to have the hair hue of choice for fall. Crimson locks have been making a comeback for seasons, with models Karen Elson (aka: Mrs. Jack White), Cintia Dicker, and Coco Rocha helping pave the way for newbie icons like musician-cum-mannequin Lissy Trullie. But this fall specifically, a fire-engine coif is proving to be the must-have for the fashion pack.

Click Image to View Our Gallery

Actress and fashion designer Chloe Sevigny chose only gingers as the models for the look book for her new namesake line for Opening Ceremony. The tome—simply titled Red— features Trullie posing alongside the likes of PAPER editor and fashion blogger Julia Frakes. And Frakes isn't the only redheaded fashion alumnae working behind the scenes. There's the inimitable Lynn Yaeger, the longtime fashion editor for the Village Voice whose ‘20s crop and matching crimson cheeks are a staple at fashion week. And, as soon as The September Issue hits the mass market, fellow front-row fixture, Vogue's copper-haired Creative Director Grace Coddington, is sure to become a household name as well. The trend toward red locks is likewise being reflected in both television and the film. While Evan Rachel Wood has been sporting her ruby-colored 'do since December, Scarlett Johansson recently dyed her blond locks red. Natural blond but typically redheaded Amy Adams graces the cover of Allure's September issue. Meanwhile virgin vampire Deborah Ann Woll has been making waves via True Blood (not to mention she's signed on for Charlie Kaufman's remake of Mother's Day, out next year). And, with Mad Men's third season debuting Sunday, the curvaceous Christine Hendricks is sure to continue adding fuel to the trend to going redhead. See our gallery for fashion's scarlet-haired set.

Plus: Check out Fashion Beast, for more news on the latest runway shows, hot designers, and emerging trends.

Alisa Gould-Simon is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer. She also covers fashion and culture for BlackBook, New York magazine, and PAPER among other publications.