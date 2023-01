Reunited After A Massacre

Grab the tissue box. After a father and son were separated by a massacre in a Guatemalan village almost 30 years ago, an investigate report brings them back together. A joint story by 'This American Life,' 'ProPublica,' and the Mexican investigative outfit Fundación MEPI revealed that they had both survived, prompting father Tranquilino Castañeda to board his first plane, head for Newark, and reunite with his son and the grandchildren he never knew he had.