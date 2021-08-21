Rev. Jesse Jackson and Wife Jacqueline Hospitalized With COVID-19

CHEAT SHEET
    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty

    Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have both tested positive for the coronavirus and been hospitalized in Chicago. According to a statement from Jackson’s nonprofit organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Jacksons are hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. No further information on their conditions was available. Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus, having received his first shot in a January appearance broadcast live. He also urged others to get vaccinated at that time.