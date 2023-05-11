Revealed: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Named Their Son After Wu-Tang Clan Member

Read it at Daily Mail
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have decided to name their child RZA Athelston Mayers, according to a copy of the child’s birth certificate obtained by the Daily Mail. The first name is an homage to RZA, a rapper and producer who led the Wu-Tang Clan, while the child inherited his middle name—Athelston—from his father, though it is spelled slightly differently. The couple have kept the name under wraps since the child’s birth in May of last year, though Rihanna may have hinted at it by wearing Wu-Tang Clan merchandise in public on multiple occasions.